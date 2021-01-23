Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Actor Arrives at Venue in Alibaug, Watch Video

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Saturday, ahead of his wedding with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Pictures and videos of him getting off his car have emerged on the internet.

The actor was seen dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers. He also waved at paparazzi as he arrived at the venue.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. The preparations for the marriage are on in full swing as the wedding venue The Mansion House is being decked up for the D-Day.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal reportedly left for Alibag along with their families on Friday morning, for their wedding. While the ceremony in on January 24, rituals began from Friday.

Social media pictures and videos that surfaced on Friday show Varun's parents David and Karuna Dhawan leaving in one car while his brother Rohit Dhawan along with wife Janvi Dhawan and their daughter leaves in another. Natasha Dalal was also spotted leaving her residence along with her parents.

Earlier source close to Varun Dhawan told IANS: "Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on January 24, and it will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. It will be around 40 people from both the families.