Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Marriage to be an Intimate Affair, Pre-wedding Functions from Jan 22

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, according to sources close to the family. Varun and Natasha did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22, the source told PTI.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021. On the work front, Varun will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Then he will prep for Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis. It sees him play PVC Arun Khetarpal. The 21-year-old war hero is remembered for showing his excellent courage in the 1971 Battle of Basantar, a vital battle of the Indo-Pak war. Arun was honored with India's most-prestigious and highest-standard military medal for courage and gallantry- the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

The project will see the coming together of Varun with Dinesh Vijan and Sriram Raghavan once again, after their last collaboration Badlapur, which too was a success.