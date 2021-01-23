Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Pre-Wedding Rituals Begin, Larry King Passes Away at 87

Preparations are in full-swing at Alibaug’s luxurious resort The Mansion House where Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal. The actor will be marrying his longtime girlfriend Dalal on Sunday. Dhawan, 33, was seen entering the wedding venue in Saswane, Alibaug, and pictures from the venue kept flooding the social media.

Larry King, the suspenders-sporting everyman whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century, died Saturday. He was 87. King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted. No cause of death was given, but CNN had earlier reported he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently flew into into the Maldives with her family. The actress is having a blast in the beach destination. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her exotic getaway with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share appreciation posts for her mother and brother.

South actress Samantha Akkineni is making her digital debut with a negative character in The Family Man Season 2. Inspired by her character, the actress has now gotten an emoji to her name on Twitter. The Twitter character emoji is attached to the hashtags of the show and it features both Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha. Several reports claimed that Samantha is the first Indian actress to get a character emoji.

Nick Jonas is in awe of his wife Priyanka Chopra's performance in her new film The White Tiger. The singer, on Friday, gave a big shout-out to Priyanka Chopra, who has also co-produced The White Tiger, and also congratulated the entire team of the film.

