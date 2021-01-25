Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding Pics Go Viral, Malaika Arora Trolled for Gym Wear

Varun Dhawan's marriage pictures with Natasha Dalal are going viral on social media with Bollywood celebrities pouring in wishes for the newlyweds.

In another news, Malaika Arora was trolled on social media for visible stretch marks as she was snapped in Mumbai recently.

Also, Bollywood celebrity couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan completed six blissful years of marriage. They also wished each other on social media on the occasion.

The first Bollywood wedding of the year took place on Sunday in Alibaug where Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal. The couple made their first appearance as a married couple amid flashing lights of the paparazzi.

Recently, Malaika Arora, who is known to set fitness goals with her social media posts, was snapped by photographers in Mumbai. As her images were shared on social media, many netizens started trolling her for visible stretch marks.

Rakhi Sawant has confessed several times that she likes Abhinav Shukla, who is participating in Bigg Boss 14 with his wife, Rubina Dilaik. Rakhi's recent stunt, where she wrote 'I Love Abhinav' all over her body, has left Abhinav uncomfortable.

Bollywood couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after Kunal proposed to Soha in the romantic city of Paris in 2014. To wish his wife, the 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two. Soha too wished her hubby.

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath all set to become parents for the second time?

