Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Share Their Wedding Photos to Promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The promotions of Dharma Productions’ new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo has started in full spirit. The Raj Mehta-directed film features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in prominent roles. And, on Tuesday, the stars of the upcoming romantic drama who are married - Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Varun - took to their official Instagram account to share their real-life wedding pictures along with almost identical captions - “shaadi ke baad sab badal jata hai."

Neetu Kapoor, who tied the knot in January, 1980, shared a picture of her wedding with the late veteran star Rishi Kapoor. In the vintage picture, Neetu Kapoor can be seen all decked up in her gorgeous bridal avatar, while Rishi Kapoor is looking cute in his all-white traditional wear. While sharing the picture, Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya (Everything changed for me after my wedding). I am starting this new journey… with your blessings, Rishi Ji. With you in my heart, always."

Giving a glimpse of his wedding to his fans, Anil Kapoor, who got married on May 19, 1984, shared a memorable picture. He and his wife Sunita can be seen glammed up for their wedding. While young Anil Kapoor donned an off-white kurta-pyjama in the picture, Sunita can be seen wearing an alluring red bridal lehenga with traditional jewellery. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “You gave us your blessings once… now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey, kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jata hai.''

The newly married star of the upcoming movie, Varun Dhawan, tied the knot on January 24 last year with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture from his phera ceremony. “Aap logo ne iss din hume itna pyaar diya thank you, but I need your blessings again, kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai (You all gave us so much love on this day, but I need your blessings again as things change after marriage).", Varun captioned the picture.

On the other hand, Kiara dropped a picture from her parents’ marriage, and wrote, “Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings have always been with me; now I need yours! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shadi ke baad sab badal jata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?”

Apart from Varun, Kiara, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, Raj Mehta’s film also has Prajakta Koli, Manish Paul, and Tisca Chopra in important roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is ready to hit the big screens on June 24.

