Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Raj Mehta Test Covid-19 Positive on 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Set, Shoot Halted

The shooting for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, had only commenced in mid-November. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli took off to Chandigarh, a few days before Diwali, to start filming for the family entertainer. However, the shoot has come to an abrupt halt after a couple members from the film’s main cast, namely Neetu and Varun, have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus . Additionally, director Raj too has been found out to be COVID-19 positive.

According to the latest report in Filmfare, it has been revealed that the three cast members were found to be coronavirus positive upon testing. A source close to the project informed the portal that following their diagnosis, the shooting has been put on a hold. The project will resume filming only after the members tested positive get back to their healthy self. The report further mentioned that the initial claims of actor Anil Kapoor also testing positive for COVID-19 are untrue. He has tested negative for the virus.

Upon beginning the film's shoot, Neetu shared a picture with her co-stars and mentioned that she felt "nervous" about the journey. The veteran actress had added that “We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture (sic)."

She also gave a glimpse of the safety precautions being maintained on sets. In a picture, we saw her getting ready while her make-up artist is clad in a safety face mask.

The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Not much has been yet revealed by the makers about the project yet. Varun and Kiara will play a married couple. The actor shared a few pictures with his co-star on social media.

Maniesh Paul, who will also share screen space with Varun and Kiara, recently joined the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He wrote, “Meri maa hamesha kehti hai #jugjuggjeeyo...toh yeh toh hona hi tha. My first day on my first with @dharmamovies Super excited and thrilled to be sharing the screen with @anilskapoor sir @neetu54 ma’am @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @mostlysane directed by @raj_a_mehta paaji (sic)."

Varun is also preparing for the release of his comedy film Coolie No 1 on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.