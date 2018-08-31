Varun Dhawan: Nepotism Exists, It's a Part of Our Industry and it's Not Good

Actor Varun Dhawan, who landed in a controversy for announcing "Nepotism rocks!" at the height of the debate around it in the industry, says it exists in showbiz and it's not good."Nepotism exists. It's a part of our industry. It's not good. More people from outside the industry should be given a chance. And why not? My father came in that way," Varun has said in an interview for the GQ India, September 2018 issue.The son of celebrated filmmaker David Dhawan, known for giving Bollywood some memorable 'masala' entertainers, Varun believes it is easy for people to make assumptions, but rarely do they know about the struggle his father went through."My dad was born in Agartala. When he lived in Bombay, he shared his house with four people. When I was born, my family lived in a 1BHK at Carter Road."My father's first car was a taxi, a second-hand Ambassador that he painted into a normal car. His achievements are tremendous, (as are) the sacrifices he has made to put the family on the map. He's my star, my hero, my superhero," said the proud son.Varun is the younger of David's two sons. He always knew he wanted to be an entertainer, but he had to make his own way."I remember the time I was in the 10th standard, when the Dhirubhai Ambani school had just opened and a lot of my friends were applying for admission."I remember telling (dad), 'I want to apply for this, can you make a call?' The results came, and I didn't get in. I asked him, 'Did you make the call?' He said, 'No. You weren't supposed to get it'."That day Varun learned his lesson: His family would support, not serve him.Since his debut with Student Of The Year, Varun has done a mix of the true-blue Bollywood hero and some real, more grounded characters too.In his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, he features as an entrepreneurial tailor from a small town."I want to make films for everyone. "I love Will Ferrell, but I love Christian Bale as well. Most of today's generation is like that."