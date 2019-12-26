Varun Dhawan-Nora Fatehi Raise the Temperature with Street Dancer 3D Song 'Garmi'

T-series has launched a new song from the movie Street Dancer 3D on YouTube and the video is raising the temperature quite literally. Starring Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, is a feet tapping number with some stunning dance moves. Titled Garmi, the song is written and composed by Badshah and sung by Neha Kakkar.

Sharing the song on social media, Varun wrote, "GARMI. It’s not a love song it’s a club song." Watch the video here:

Recently, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to share the #muqablachallenge where he danced with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and urged all his fans to take up the challenge as well.

Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’souza is the third film in his ABCD: Any Body Can Dance franchise. It features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva, in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Street Dancer 3D is about the lives of street dancers in India and is set to be released on January 24, 2020.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No.1 after Street Dancer 3D. Coolie No. 1 is a reboot of the Govinda-starrer of the 90s and is being directed by David Dhawan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.