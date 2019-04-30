Varun Dhawan on His First Flop Kalank: The Failure Hit me Hard, Didn't Know How to React

Karan Johar's Kalank was released amid much fanfare, but the highly-mounted film flopped quickly at the box office. Despite a stellar star cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film failed to impress both critics and the audience.It had a good start at the box office, collecting Rs 20 crores on opening day. It also became the biggest opener in the careers of Alia and Varun. But the film could not maintain the momentum, and soon saw a decline in revenue.Kalank is probably the first big failure in Varun's career so far, and the actor says that he was hit hard by the disappointing performance of the film. It even affected his 32nd birthday celebrations last week.To cheer him up, the actor's friends took him to Thailand. He released a YouTube video from his trip, talking about his feelings about Kalank's failure. He said, "My 32nd birthday... But I am going to tell you how it all went down. I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. Lot of people told me, 'don't show it'. I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life."In Thailand, the actor indulged in his favourite kind of martial arts - Muay Thai. "My friends had my back. [They] told me 'pack your bags.' I said, 'What are we going to do?' They said, 'Muay Thai.' So the 1:25 flight on GoAir, we flew and the rest you can watch," he said in the video.Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman, has managed to earned about Rs 78 crore in the domestic box office.Varun made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year which, was a hit. He later went on to star in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale and Judwaa 2, all of which did well at the box office.