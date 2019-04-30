Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Varun Dhawan on His First Flop Kalank: The Failure Hit me Hard, Didn't Know How to React

Varun Dhawan was feeling down on his 32nd birthday owing to the failure of Kalank, so his friends took him on a trip to Thailand.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Varun Dhawan on His First Flop Kalank: The Failure Hit me Hard, Didn't Know How to React
Varun Dhawan. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Karan Johar's Kalank was released amid much fanfare, but the highly-mounted film flopped quickly at the box office. Despite a stellar star cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film failed to impress both critics and the audience.

It had a good start at the box office, collecting Rs 20 crores on opening day. It also became the biggest opener in the careers of Alia and Varun. But the film could not maintain the momentum, and soon saw a decline in revenue.

Kalank is probably the first big failure in Varun's career so far, and the actor says that he was hit hard by the disappointing performance of the film. It even affected his 32nd birthday celebrations last week.

To cheer him up, the actor's friends took him to Thailand. He released a YouTube video from his trip, talking about his feelings about Kalank's failure. He said, "My 32nd birthday... But I am going to tell you how it all went down. I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. Lot of people told me, 'don't show it'. I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life."

In Thailand, the actor indulged in his favourite kind of martial arts - Muay Thai. "My friends had my back. [They] told me 'pack your bags.' I said, 'What are we going to do?' They said, 'Muay Thai.' So the 1:25 flight on GoAir, we flew and the rest you can watch," he said in the video.



Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman, has managed to earned about Rs 78 crore in the domestic box office.

Varun made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year which, was a hit. He later went on to star in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale and Judwaa 2, all of which did well at the box office.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram