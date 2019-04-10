English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan on 'October' Not Being Nominated at Award Shows: Media Should Write About This
After 'October', Varun Dhawan was hailed as one of the most promising actors in the younger crop and the film received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the critics.
Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram
Varun Dhawan is known for his comic and no-brainer films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero among others. But the actor proved his versatility with his performances in Badlapur and October.
After October, he was hailed as one of the most promising actors in the younger crop and the film received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the critics. However, it did not get enough nominations at the award ceremonies this year.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Dhawan stated that he is still receiving praises for October. He added that the media should address the snub the film faced at award shows. "The press needs to write about the film (not being nominated). Till date, I get at least one message a day for that movie," the portal quoted Dhawan as saying.
"Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez watched the film on a flight and called me to appreciate my performance. That is the royalty I am collecting," he added.
News 18's Rajeev Masand called the film thoughtful, meditative and a film about love, grief, mortality, and the making of a man. In his review he wrote, "The evocative cinematography, a keen attention to detail, the unflashy score, and the unhurried pacing all work together to transport us to the world of these people, and to deliver a kind of immersive sensory experience that is unique to this film."
Meanwhile, Dhawan, who was last seen in Sui Dhaaga, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank. The film also features, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Apart from this, he also has Street Dancer in his kitty.
