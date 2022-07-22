Varun Dhawan on OTT Premiere of JugJugg Jeeyo: 'I'm Thrilled It Will Reach Global Audience'

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli and directed by Raj Mehta, will have its digital premiere today. The family entertainer is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Day 2022 line-up, which also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages.

“JugJugg Jeeyo has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team, and the love the film has received from the audience,” says Varun Dhawan. He adds, “Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. The film witnessed a very successful run at the box office and now I’m delighted that starting today, viewers can enjoy JugJugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that needs to be seen by all and I am thrilled that the film will reach a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

Anil Kapoor, in a similar vein, adds, “It’s great to see this out-and-out family entertainer win so many hearts! The film is a testament that good stories will always resonate with audiences. It has been a delightful journey and it’s a pleasure to bring this film to a wider audience worldwide through Amazon Prime Video.”

Neetu Kapoor, who made her comeback to the movies with the project, shares, “From day one, we knew that we were creating something special with JugJugg Jeeyo. However, little did we know how successful the film will go on to be. Every single member of the cast and crew have given their heart and soul and I am pleased to know that our labour of love will reach an even wider audience with Amazon Prime Video.”

Basking in the glory of the acclaim that has come her way for her sensitive portrayal of a woman unhappy in her marriage, Kiara Advani expresses, “My experience of working on JugJugg Jeeyo has been extremely memorable, we formed a family while shooting the film and I’m excited to share the bond of my onscreen family with your family. I am extremely elated knowing that Amazon Prime Video is bringing my JugJugg Jeeyo family closer to the audiences. Having given us so much love in theaters, I can’t wait to see the audience enjoy the film and share their love with us once again.”

Set in the heart of Patiala, JugJugg Jeeyo is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post-marriage issues. It hit the big screen on June 24, 2022, and has been performing well at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.