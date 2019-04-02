Varun Dhawan on Performing Tough Stunts in Kalank: The Blood You See is My Own

One of the posters from Kalank, showing Varun Dhawan fighting a bull, has been compared to the bullfighting scene from Baahubali, in which Rana Daggubati displays his strength on screen. Varun's physical transformation for this Hindi magnum opus has been almost as colossal as that of the actors of the South blockbuster. Kalank's scale is easily comparable to Baahubali, and so is Varun's preparation for the film.The 31-year-old actor is particularly excited about the excruciating bullfight sequence filmed over eight days on a sweltering set in Mumbai. “I moved into a hotel in Goregaon to save time and since I had suffered a knee injury and hamstring tear at the time, I had physios visiting me daily. But I still managed to continue with my twice-a-day training session at the hotel and in the make-shift gym on the set with my trainer Prashant Sawant," Varun told Mumbai Mirror.Varun had asked director Abhishek Varman for a body double for his stunts, because he did not want to get hurt and hold up shoot, but his requests got no response. He later found out that action director Sham Kaushal was told to get Varun to do all the stunts himself."Later, I learnt that he had told Sham Kaushal ji that he wanted me to do every stunt myself and instructed him to put me through the wringer, banging me against the wall and throwing me off a height,” he said.A colosseum was built for the bullfight sequence in Mumbai and a portion was also shot in Kargil, where despite the biting cold, he had to go bare-bodied. “The blood you see is my own because Zafar is the kind of guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk,” said Varun.The actor said that when the posters came out, Sanjay Dutt was one of the first persons to congratulate him. “When the poster came out, Sanjay sir called me up to say that these are the kind of characters I should play. He also said he’s happy to see me all grown up."