Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
Sui Dhaaga, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, has been directed by Sharat Katariya.
Image: Twitter/Anushka Sharma
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Sui Dhaaga, says that he always wanted to do an Indian family film that goes to all parts of the country.
Varun was present at the trailer launch of Sui Dhaaga along with co-star Anushka Sharma, director-writer Sharat Katariya and producer Maneesh Sharma on Monday.
Varun told media that when he was approached by the makers of the film, he initially said no to the role but once he read the script, he knew he had to be Mauji - his character in the film.
"When I got the script initially, I didn't have any dates only. So I came (met makers) to say that I don't have dates for the film. But when I read the script and Sharat's writing, I was just so blown away that I was laughing, crying. It took me on a ride. And I always loved family films, I always wanted to do Indian films, the kind of films that reach every part of the country. And when I read the script I knew I could not leave this film. I had to do the film and become Mauji." said Varun.
The film has been shot in Chandari where the characters reside, so when asked about the shooting experience at the location, director-writer Sharat said, "The location adds a touch to the film and I believe it provided a lot of help to the actors to understand their characters and mould into them."
Produced by Maneesh Sharma and presented by Yash Raj Films, the film will release on September 28.
