Varun Dhawan On Why He Asked Kartik To Share Stage With Karan at a Party: 'People Don't Know...'

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen sharing the stage with Karan Johar for the first time ever since the fallout between the two. It was later revealed that Varun Dhawan had convinced the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor to ‘dance to a Dharma film song’. Days after, Varun Dhawan was teased by his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor during an interview for bringing Kartik and Karan together. To this, the former explained that he knows Kartik for a long time now and has an altogether different relationship with him.

“Actually, a lot of people don’t know that Kartik and I know each other for a very long time. We have been working out at the same gym and share a good bond. I have a fun equation with him and that’s the only reason I insisted he joined me on stage,” he told India.com.

For the unversed, at a recent event, Varun Dhawan pulled Kartik Aaryan to the stage to dance on a track from Karan’s film Jugjugg Jeeyo. “Kartik, come, you can dance to a Dharma film song,” he was heard saying in the viral video. While Kartik joined everyone on the stage, he refrained from dancing to the song.

Kartik Aaryan was supposed to feature in KJo’s Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and the shooting of the film had already begun when the actor was ousted from the movie ‘due to unprofessional circumstances’. Since then, the two have maintained a distance. Kartik was also not invited to Karan’s 50th birthday bash earlier this year. Last month, Kartik also opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. On being asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

