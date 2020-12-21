Varun Dhawan on Working with Father David Dhawan: He's a Livewire

New-age Bollywood star Varun Dhawan collaborates with father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for the forthcoming film Coolie No. 1. Opening up on working with his father again after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, the actor called the filmmaker a livewire.

Asked how it was working with his father, Varun told IANS: "He's a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool."

Coolie No. 1 is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The original, too, was directed by David Dhawan.

In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the roles of Govinda and Karisma, with a "fresh" twist".

Coolie No.1, which releases on Christmas, also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.