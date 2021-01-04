Varun Dhawan Opens Up on Constant Vigilance on His Life

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has sure learnt to live with the stifling side of being famous. He says he has made peace with the constant vigilance.

We asked him if it becomes difficult dealing with the fact that everything including his health and personal life is always a matter of public scrutiny, and Varun replied: "Yeah, it does (become difficult), but that is the part and parcel of it. You know what you are getting into. You can't behave like, 'oh! you didn't sign up for this'. I mean you know that's going to happen. So I have kind of adapted to it and made peace with it."

The actor was recently seen in the digitally-released film Coolie No 1, directed by his father David Dhawan. The film, which is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name, co-stars Sara Ali Khan, and also features Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.