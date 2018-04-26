Varun Opens Up on His Lady-love Natasha, Says 'She Gets Uncomfortable With Attention'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been going strong for many years now. However, the actor has never admitted that he is in a relationship but his frequent outings with Natasha prove that there is certainly something more than friendship between them.In a candid interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, Varun opened up about his lady love Natasha and why he has always maintained privacy about his personal life."I feel it takes away from my personal life and that's the only reason I don't talk about it because whether you are in or not in, people are going to write about it, there will be blind items," Varun said.Varun further said that Natasha gets uncomfortable with the constant attention as "she is a normal girl and she just wants to live a normal life and it's my job to protect her."When asked about her reaction to the actor's latest release October, Varun said, "She is happy. She is very happy because most of my school friends are my critics. I really wait for them to see the film and comment on it. This is one film where unanimously I have had my school friends with whom I have not been in touch for 10 years texting me."