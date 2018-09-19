English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan Opens Up on Pay Disparity, Asks Alia Bhatt to Hike Fee
Varun Dhawan speaks his mind on pay disparity in the Hindi film industry, brings up Alia Bhatt’s name.
Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release for his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, recently spoke up on the issue of pay disparity in the Hindi film industry. And while speaking on the topic during a recent interview, Varun brought up his co-star of several films, and close friend, actress Alia Bhatt’s name.
In an interview with Film Companion as part of his upcoming film’s promotion, the October star spoke at length about what he thought about the pay gap in the industry and how it's beyond his comprehension that it took the trade analysts and the industry so long, until Raazi’s blockbuster success, to realise that Alia was a big star.
During the interview, Varun said, “Why has it taken the trade and the industry as a whole until a Raazi to realise that Alia Bhatt is a big star. Be it Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and even 2 States, these were all hits and Alia Bhatt was just as responsible for its success as I was or Arjun was.”
He also memtioned during the conversation that in the past, he had, on several occasions, asked Alia to hike her fee for she charges too less an amount that she deserves for her roles.
He said, “I would always tell Alia, what are you doing? You take very little money. Are you stupid? Increase your price.”
Both Varun and Alia debuted together in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and have since starred in several films together. In fact, the two will be seen again in Dharma Productions' multi-starrer film Kalank soon.
Meanwhile, Varun’s Sui Dhaaga is slated for release on 28th September and Alia is busy shooting for Bhramhastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
