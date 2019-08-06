Varun Dhawan Paid Rs 33 Crore for Street Dancer 3D, Reveals Source

Varun Dhawan is one of the most trending and loved celebrities in India, so much so that the young Bollywood star reportedly took home Rs 33 crore for his forthcoming project Street Dancer 3D. With films like Judwaa 2, ABCD 2 and Dulhaniya franchise in his kitty, Varun has proved that he is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, box-office wise, and if reports of him being paid the aforementioned amount are true, it certainly puts him in a league that is different from his contemporaries.

A source close to Varun and Shraddha Kapoor's dance-drama film told an entertainment website that Varun was paid the amount keeping the satellite reach of Street Dancer 3D in mind. The source further revealed that since the makers are planning to gain big from satellite rights distribution of the film, the signing amount of the Kalank actor is not much of a concern.

In the matter, an official told a website, "Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D. The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same."

The source added, "They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too. The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is set for January 2020 release. It will bring back the pairing of Varun and Shraddha after the 2015 hit film ABCD 2.

