Varun Dhawan Pens Thought-provoking Message Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Wears Mask in Public

Several eminent personalities from across the globe are trying to reach out to people by sharing advice amid Coronavirus scare. From Naomi Campbell to Parineeti Chopra, many popular celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to spread awareness. Among them is also Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who has decided to voice his take over the pandemic.

On his Instagram page, Varun uploaded an image of Earth wrapped in a face mask. Along with the picture, he wrote, “As we all battle this virus. I think it is time we realise that the human race has been extremely selfish. It’s time we introspect. We share this planet with many other species. Development is important but not at the cost of killing other species. We will overcome this but we must realise that messing with Mother Nature comes at a cost (sic)."

Later, Varun was also spotted wearing a mask in public.

The COVID-19 cases in the country have clocked to 75. Emergency measures are now being implemented with shutting down schools, colleges and movie theatres in Delhi and other regions.

Varun was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. He will be seen next in Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is an official remake with the same name that originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles. The film is set for a May 1 release.

