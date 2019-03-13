Varun Dhawan Picks Up Alia Bhatt in His Arms to Pose For Photos At Kalank Teaser Launch

Ever since they made their debut together with Student of the Year, the pairing of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt has been a hit among fans. Their chemistry was much appreciated in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania as well. The actors will next be seen together in Karan Johar's Kalank, and their past camaraderie seems to be spilling onto this film as well.At the teaser launch of the Karan Johar-produced period drama, Varun and Alia recreated a moment from Badrinath Ki Dulhania to emphasise their chemistry. The actor picked up Alia in his arms to pose for photos. Take a look:Talking about shooting for Kalank, Varun said Alia “showed a lot of attitude” on the sets in the beginning. “In the beginning, we fought a lot. Alia was showing a lot of attitude on the sets and I was wondering what had happened. I thought she had signed two-three big films, so maybe that’s the reason. But later she told me that she was just in her character.”He also recalled a story when he saved Alia from falling. “One day, I reached 20 minutes late for the shoot. I apologised to everyone on the set but Alia was not talking to me. Then Alia had to climb on a carriage and I was pretty sure that she would fall. But like always, I had to only stop her from falling, and as soon as this happened, Alia smiled.”Alia said she was overwhelmed to be part of the film and called it a surreal experience. She went on to praise director Abhishek Varman for working hard on the film and said, “I have a lot of love for my director and my friend. He has put in a lot of effort and hard work to make it happen. He is the nicest and most amazing human being in the world. He is so nice that I just wish that the film just kills it. He deserves all the success and love in the world.”