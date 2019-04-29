English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan Plays Good Samaritan, Helps Old Woman Cast Vote
Several Bollywood stars came out in full force on Monday to cast their vote in the Mumbai leg of the on-going general election.
Varun Dhawan at the polling booth on Monday. (Image: News18)
Varun Dhawan, who’d come out to vote on Monday morning for the Lok Sabha polls, helped an old woman cast her vote too.
The actor was photographed helping a senior citizen get to the polling booth. For the election day, Varun kept it casual in a white t-shit, blue trousers and a red-white baseball cap. The old woman, meanwhile, was dressed in a pink-and-white printed saree.
After casting his vote, Varun took to his social media to share an image of his inked finger. “BE COOL GO VOTE #jaihind,” he captioned it.
Several Bollywood stars came out in full force to cast their vote in the on-going general election which will decide India’s next prime minister and the ruling cabinet. Other than Varun, others who were photographed include Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Priyanka Chopra—who is currently in India for her brother’s wedding—Paresh Rawal and Tiger Shroff.
On the professional front, Varun’s last outing Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, failed to impress audiences and critics. Directed by Abhishek Varman (of 2 States fame), it released on April 17.
Varun will next be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Street Dancer. This will be the trio’s second collaboration together after the success of their 2015 film ABCD 2.
