1-MIN READ

Varun Dhawan Poses with His Birthday Cake, See Pic

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan enjoyed an intimate birthday celebration with his family on Thursday night.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has turned a year older on Friday and he celebrated the happy occasion at his residence since the coronavirus lockdown is in effect. Varun posed with his birthday cake and posted pictures from the time on social media.

In the image, Varun is seen dressed in a plain black shirt and blue jeans as he poses all smiles for the camera. The heart-shaped chocolate cake makes us wonder if it was baked by his lady love Natasha Dalal. Check out the adorable pic from Varun's birthday celebration below.

View this post on Instagram

#HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Meanwhile, Varun will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled Entertainer No 1.

The actor has also decided to provide free meals for doctors and healthcare staff who are leading the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the film front, Varun will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that released in 1995 and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who also calls the shots on the new version.

(With inputs from IANS)

