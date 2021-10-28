Varun Dhawan Posts Karwa Chauth Pics With Wife Natasha Dalal. Fans Have a Question

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal’s story is no less than a fairy tale. The fans of this couple keep waiting for them to post pictures with each other. So, fulfilling their wish, Varun recently posted some beautiful pictures with his beautiful wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. But now these pictures have raised some questions in the minds of their fans. They are asking Varun if his wife Natasha is pregnant and if was going to become a father soon.

The actor posted pictures of himself celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife and moon by their side.

Varun usually keeps his personal life very private. He shares only selective pictures with his wife on social media. In one of the photos, Varun had his hand on his wife’s stomach and that has led to rumours about Natasha being pregnant.

Some users simply appreciated the couple, while others were curious. One of the users said that they looked beautiful, while another one asked: “Is she pregnant?”. Varun and Natasha, the school friends, got married in January this year. They posed in front of the media after getting married as well. Their wedding was a private affair and not much of it was shared. The wedding photos of the two came out only after the conclusion of the function.

As far as the actor’s work is concerned, he was last seen in the film ‘Coolie No. 1’ with Sara Ali Khan. Varun is currently working on his upcoming project ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in which he will be seen with Kiara Advani. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, along with Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. It will be a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta.

