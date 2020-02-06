Varun Dhawan Posts Throwback Skiing Video From His Switzerland Holiday
The video is from the New Year vacation that Varun Dhwan took with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. He met many other celebrities there.
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a throwback video on Instagram from his Switzerland holiday and the clip will make you wish to be on a Swiss vacay.
In the video, Varun is seen skiing like an ultimate pro. The actor is donning a blue jacket with white stripes. He is also wearing his skiing gear, viz a helmet and a pair of goggles. In the background, Jaqueline Fernandes is also visible for a moment.
Jaqueline commented, “Umm, you totally cut me out from the video,” along with a laughing emoticon.
The video is from the New Year vacation that Varun Dhwan took with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. He also met Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family as well as Jaqueline Fernandes during the trip.
The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was last seen in the dance-drama Street Dancer 3D. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.
Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No.1. While the original movie starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the 2020 movie will feature Varun and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.
Directed by David Dhawan, the upcoming comedy is slated to release on May 1.
