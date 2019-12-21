Varun Dhawan Proposes to Shraddha Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan Style on Dance Reality Show
After watching everyone’s proposal on Dance+, Varun Dhawan reportedly walked to Shraddha Kapoor with a rose in his hand and says, “This is long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.”
On Star Plus’ dance reality show, Dance+ 5 the team of Street Dancer 3D will join the contestants on stage to promote their film. Actor Varun Dhawan is said to reveal a secret to his co-star and friend Shraddha.
In the upcoming episode of Dance+ 5, all the contestants will put their best foot forward not only to impress the celebrity guests, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but also, Super judge Remo D’souza. Contestant Siba who turned into a rose for his upcoming act impressed Shraddha mightily. Other contestants like Monark, Bhim and Rupesh did not leave the opportunity to express their love to the actress.
After watching everyone’s proposal, Varun reportedly walked to Shraddha with a rose in his hand and says, “This is long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.” Varun went down on knees and slid from one end of the stage to another to Shraddha and gave her the rose, imitating Shah Rukh Khan. The two hugged each other and Varun even gave her a peck on the cheek.
Also, the actor was floored by the Creative Dance crew’s performance. to ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’. In the episode, the crew reveals how their father used to admonish their talent and never used to support their efforts to achieve their dreams. Hearing this, Varun expresses his wish to choreograph the fathers’ of the Creative Dance Crew and perform with them. Leaving everyone stunned, Varun choreographs the fathers of the dance group and grooves with them.
