Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan Proposes to Shraddha Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan Style on Dance Reality Show

After watching everyone’s proposal on Dance+, Varun Dhawan reportedly walked to Shraddha Kapoor with a rose in his hand and says, “This is long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.”

News18.com

Updated:December 21, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Dhawan Proposes to Shraddha Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan Style on Dance Reality Show
After watching everyone’s proposal on Dance+, Varun Dhawan reportedly walked to Shraddha Kapoor with a rose in his hand and says, “This is long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.”

On Star Plus’ dance reality show, Dance+ 5 the team of Street Dancer 3D will join the contestants on stage to promote their film. Actor Varun Dhawan is said to reveal a secret to his co-star and friend Shraddha.

In the upcoming episode of Dance+ 5, all the contestants will put their best foot forward not only to impress the celebrity guests, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but also, Super judge Remo D’souza. Contestant Siba who turned into a rose for his upcoming act impressed Shraddha mightily. Other contestants like Monark, Bhim and Rupesh did not leave the opportunity to express their love to the actress.

After watching everyone’s proposal, Varun reportedly walked to Shraddha with a rose in his hand and says, “This is long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.” Varun went down on knees and slid from one end of the stage to another to Shraddha and gave her the rose, imitating Shah Rukh Khan. The two hugged each other and Varun even gave her a peck on the cheek.

Also, the actor was floored by the Creative Dance crew’s performance. to ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’. In the episode, the crew reveals how their father used to admonish their talent and never used to support their efforts to achieve their dreams. Hearing this, Varun expresses his wish to choreograph the fathers’ of the Creative Dance Crew and perform with them. Leaving everyone stunned, Varun choreographs the fathers of the dance group and grooves with them.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram