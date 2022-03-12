Varun Dhawan Protects Samantha Ruth Prabhu From Paparazzi; Watch Video

Last night, South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai and the paparazzi couldn’t control their excitement. Varun was looking dapper in a casual orange tee which he paired with denim. Samantha, on the other hand, looked ever gorgeous in a hoodie. The video shared by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows the shutterbugs following the two actors. Varun, however, seemed a little protective of Samantha and shielded her from the pap’s questions. The actress simply smiled at the camera. In the video, the Student of the Year actor can be seen shielding Samantha and telling the paparazzi not to scare her.

“Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko? (Do not scare her. Why are you scaring here?)" he could be heard saying. His gesture won the fans’ hearts. Take a look at the video and pictures:

For the uninvited, Varun and Samantha have collaborated for the first time, on the Raj and DK directorial ‘Citadel’ alongside Avengers fame Russo Brothers. This is the second time Samantha is collaborating with Raj and DK after The Family Man 2.

Advertisement

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers wanted a fresh pairing, hence they paired Samantha against Varun.

Apart from Citadel, the actress has a series of projects lined up on the work front. Samantha completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Besides that, she will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Varun, on the other hand, will be next seen Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. It is a horror-comedy that also features Kriti Sanon. Varun and Kriti were earlier seen together in the 2015 movie Dilwale. Bhediya will hit the screens on November 25 this year. Apart from this, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani. Recently, the actor also dropped a picture with Madhuri Dixit, which raised speculations if the two will be soon collaborating on a project. However, there is no official announcement yet.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.