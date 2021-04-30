Varun Dhawan Raises Awareness on How to be Safe at Covid-19 Vaccine Centres

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been very difficult for the nation as new cases are adding up in thousands. One of the ways to fight against the deadly Coronavirus is to get vaccinated. However, with the increase in cases, it is also pivotal for people to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19 at the vaccination centres.

Actor Varun Dhawan raised awareness about the issue by sharing an informative video by Crux India on how to avoid contracting Covid-19 at vaccination centres. He captioned the video, “Get the VACCINE and take precautions so you do not get the VIRUS. @crux.india. 1.double mask or wear a N95 mask. 2. Wear gloves 3. Carry a sanitizer 4. Avoid talking 5. Do not remove your mask if you plan to click a picture getting the vaccine { since a lot of people will be doing that} 6. Do not use the toilet at the vaccination centre. Please amplify this I will be taking all the proper precautions please do so yourself."

Currently citizens over 45 can take the vaccines. From May 1st, citizens over the age of 18 will be able to get their jabs against the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Varun will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and the horror comedy Bhediya.

