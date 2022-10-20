Varun Dhawan Recalls Being 'Arrogant': 'Why Should I Even Care What Someone Is Saying?'

Varun Dhawan recently completed ten years in Bollywood. He had made his blockbuster debut along with other debutants like Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s college drama Student Of The Year. Later, the actor went on to feature in films like Badlapur, October, Main Tera Hero, Coolie No 1 and Kalank to name a few. Now with his next film Bhediya coming out very soon, the actor got candid about the time when he was arrogant and dismissive of other people’s opinion of him.

At the trailer launch of Bhediya, the Judwaa 2 actor explained, “I have always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn’t that I have done superb work in every film… I am always trying to grow. There was a time when I had thought arrogantly. That everything is going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying? Now, I think I am more responsible… Right now, I want to enjoy the success Bhediya will bring, what JugJugg Jeeyo brought. Because I heard the audience, I did a film like Bhediya, worked with a filmmaker like Amar, a producer like Dinesh.”

Varun further revealed that he was specifically asked by Amar Kaushik to avoid doing comedy for the film. He also spoke at great lengths about the VFX scene in India. The October actor stated, “I feel as Indian cinema, we are ready for this, and we won’t settle for less. When I look back, I can see there have been cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. But I was not the one who did the VFX. As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. The first thing Amar had told me is ‘You will not do comedy in this film because then people will not take you seriously’. So, all the credit to Amar for the performance and hopefully, it lives up to his expectations.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the comedy horror Bhediya would also feature Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is slated to release on November 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here