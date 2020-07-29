Varun Dhawan Recalls John Abraham Ate 21 Watermelons in 1 Day on Dishoom Sets, Shilpa Shetty is Shocked

Varun Dhawan is celebrating 4 years of the release of his film Dishoom, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. He shared a photo of himself and John wearing orange shorts in a scene by the beach.

The buddy cop action comedy was directed by Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Varun recalled his experience working with "2 of his elder brothers" on the film. He also recalled how John ate 21 watermelons in a day due to the desert heat.

"#4yearsofdishoom This was one of the best teams I worked with . 2 of my elder brothers always had my back. Maybe its time to get the band back together. Also John ate 21 water melons in one day while filming in the dessert," Varun wrote in his caption.

A shocked Shilpa Shetty commented, "Omg! 21 watermelons." Saqib Salem, who was also a part of the film's cast, said, "Good times bro."

John reposted the same photo and wrote, "Waiting for Kabir and Junaid to get back together ... and eat more watermelons."

Even Jacqueline took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback video from Dishoom.

According to the reports, Rohit and Varun might reunite for 'Dishoom 2' as well.