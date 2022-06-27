Varun Dhawan Recalls Working With Shah Rukh Khan And Anil Kapoor, Says They Are 'Poles Apart'

In his latest film JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan has worked with veteran Hindi cinema star Anil Kapoor. The 35-year-old actor recently revealed in an interview how working with Anil was different from working with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale saw Varun and Shah Rukh work together for the first time.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, where Varun was answering fans’ questions, the actor revealed how the environment on the sets is different with the two veteran actors. “Very very different.” Talking about working with Anil, Varun said, “He is too entertaining and brings so much energy and obviously SRK is so charming and so courteous and so everything. He is just amazing.” The October actor said that both the actors are “amazing.” He told Bollywood Hungama, “Anil sir is a brilliant actor but they are poles apart.”

Varun plays the role of Anil’s son in the latest Raj Mehta directorial that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

In another interview with Pinkvilla, Varun described how Jug Jugg Jeeyo was a challenging film. He said that the movie was filmed during a pandemic, besides the character that he had to play in the movie was also supposed to be portrayed in a certain way. Talking about his character in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun said, “Lot of humour has been created with the awkwardness of the character in a lot of scenes.” Varun also pointed out that a scene from the movie that he shot with Kiara in the bedroom was a “tricky one.” The Kalank actor told Pinkvilla, “We, till the date of shooting, didn’t know how that scene was and now whoever we meet gets talking about how it’s a very standout scene in the film.”

Varun will next be seen in Bhediya, which also stars Kriti Sanon.

