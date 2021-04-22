Varun Dhawan Requests Paparazzi to Maintain Social Distancing Amid Covid Surge

Actor Varun Dhawan was recently spotted at Mumbai airport after he returned to the city on finishing the shoot for his forthcoming horror film, Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor, along with his wife Natasha Dalal, was shooting in Ziro city of Arunachal Pradesh.

When the couple was coming out of the exit gate of the Mumbai airport, the paparazzi started clicking their pictures. But when Dhawan saw them nearing, he stopped them and schooled them about maintaining social distancing and asked them to be responsible since Covid is on an all-time rise.

He asked them to not crowd up in the pandemic situation and to maintain social distancing for everyone's safety and well-being.A paparazzo account shared a video of the incident. Proceeding further, when the actor reached the parking zone, a fan requested him for a picture, however, he refused because of the pandemic.

As the video went viral, an Instagram user, who assumed that the actor was holidaying, trolled him and accused him of showing off his privilege. This irked Dhawan who hit back. He told the user that since he just came back from work, it is necessary for him and everyone else to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is under Janta curfew till May 01.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhawan also received flak for his ‘tone-deaf’ birthday tweet. In the now-deleted tweet, the actor had shared a graphic made by a fan featuring him. The graphic made to celebrate his birthday featured him in various on-screen avatars, and came bearing the message, “Donate plasma, save lives.” Fans pointed out that it was not in good taste.

Dhawan's forthcoming film, Bhediya, was shot in Ziro with no trouble as the city does not have any Covid cases. His co-star, Kritihad returned to Mumbai a few days ago. Bhediya is directed by Stree fame director, Amar Kaushik. It will be Dhawan's first horror film.

