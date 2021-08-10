Varun Dhawan Resumes Shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo After 8 Months, Shares 'Some Nervous' Moments

After wrapping up the first schedule of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in December last year, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has resumed shooting for the remaining leg. Taking to social media, Varun shared some monochromatic images from his vanity van where he can be seen sitting with his script. In one of the images the actor looks nervous as well.

Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Just some nervous moments before I step into the world of 🎥 #jugjuggjeyo again."

For this film, Varun will also be seen sharing the dance floor with superstar Anil Kapoor. According to a report by ETimes, Varun has dedicated all his time and energy to perfecting his dance moves for this number, post the wrapping of his shooting schedule of Bhediya.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta is a light-hearted comedy-drama that traces the lives of two couples from two generations. Besides Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Raj Mehta, who directed the multi-starrer comedy film Good Newwz earlier, is set to tell the tale of love and a generation gap through his new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This wholesome family entertainment film went on floors in November 2020, but was soon halted as multiple actors contracted COVID-19 - Varun Dhawan also tested positive.

