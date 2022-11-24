Varun Dhawan Reveals Having a Crush on Sania Mirza, Says Her Mom Scolded Him for This Reason

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. During one of his interview sessions, the actor revealed that he had a huge crush on Tennis star Sania Mirza. He also revealed that her mother scolded him. Describing the incident, Varun said, “I was working for Mad Productions, Mukul Anand’s team and I was working on an ad that featured Sania Mirza. We had to get 300 shoes. I went to Linking Road and rented 300 shoes. I had this huge crush on Sania Mirza at the time. She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple."

He further told Crazy TalesMid East, “I was giving her like (trembling) I said Aunty… apple. Her mother thought I was crack or something. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?’ Luckily she came and said I want the apple. I got like ₹5000 for it, to get the shoes, and also maybe the apple."

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza is currently making headlines for her rumoured separation from her husband Shoaib Malik. However, amid such rumours, it was announced that they will be seen together in an OTT show. The couple announced a reality show together amid the separation rumours. OTT platform Urduflix announced on Instagram that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on The Mirza Malik Show. UrduFlix is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform.

Meanwhile, talking of Varun Dhawan, the actor is gearing up for the release of Bhediya which stars Varun, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhinay Raj Singh and Bhavesh Lohar in crucial roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the movie is a comedy-horror film, which is all set to hit the silver screens on November 25.

Bhediya is a story about Bhaskar, a man who is bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. A slew of twists, turns, and laughs ensue as Bhaskar and his pals try to find answers. Besides Bhediya, Varun will also be seen in Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor.

