Varun Dhawan Reveals New Kalank Poster and Twitter is Reminded of Baahubali Bullfight Scene

Awesome, giving me #bahubali vibes — Varun ZAFAR Wonderland | Kalank (@WonderlandVarun) March 14, 2019

R u copping Rana Duggibati?? — DasBabu😉😉😉 (@DasBabu420) March 14, 2019

After the teaser of Kalank took the filmdom by storm, the hype around the film has surged. Varun Dhawan revealed a new poster from the film, showing his character Zafar aggressively fighting a bull. Fans immediately compared it with the famous bullfight scene in Baahubali, with many commenting, “Jai Mahishmati”.Take a look at the comments comparing Varun's Zafar with Rana Daggubati's bullfight scene in Baahubali.The earlier posters showed the entire star cast of the film including Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit.The teaser of Kalank gave a sneak-peak to the old world charm of Karan Johar's ambitious project, and it has got love and appreciation from all quarters. It has apparently garnered over 26 million views in 24 hours across social media platform -- YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.The two-minute video features the entire cast of the film, and transports one to the era of 1940. The teaser builds intrigue around the plot of the film. Along with the varied hues of love, the Abhishek Verman-directed period drama will also highlight the trials and tribulations of love with the spotlight on communal tensions.Varun posted, "Kalank highest amount of views for a teaser in a day."Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co produced by Fox Star Studios. It will release on April 17.Appreciating the benchmark, Fox Star Hindi tweeted, "Thank you for showing such love to our eternal love story."Dharma Productions also posted, "Kalank teaser touches 26 million hearts in 24 hours."With inputs from IANS.