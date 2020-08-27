Varun Dhawan Reveals Shoulder Injury From Street Dancer Shoot Has Finally Healed, Posts Push-up Video

Varun Dhawan is among the fittest actors in Bollywood, who often shares videos of his workouts and body transformations on social media. The actor has shared a throwback video of himself doing advance level push-ups with a dumbbell, revealing that an old shoulder injury has finally healed.

The actor said that he had hurt his shoulder during the shooting of his film Street Dancer 3D, which has healed during the lockdown because of rest and yoga.

"Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises. #tbt," he wrote alongwith the video.

The 'Student of the Year' actor has taken up yoga amid the pandemic to keep himself fit. Not only that but Varun has also been giving his fans a glimpse of his life at home through his social media posts.

Varun is all set to team up with 'Andhadhun' director Sriram Raghavan for his next project. On the other hand, his next release with Sara Ali Khan, the remake of Coolie No 1, which had been postponed, will soon be releasing on a digital platform.