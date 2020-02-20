Varun Dhawan Rides ATV with Father David Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal React

Varun Dhawan has got the coolest dad and his new Instagram picture is proof! The Badlapur actor, who is currently in Goa for the shoot of Coolie No 1, has uploaded a new snap on the photo-sharing platform with his director dad David Dhawan. In the picture, the father-son duo is enjoying an ATV ride. While the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director was driving, Varun is having the fun of his life in the back-seat.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was pretty impressed with the picture. He commented, “BRUH!”, with heart-eye emoticons.

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal called the photograph “Pic of the day,” while Swara Bhasker found the picture cute. Several celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Tahira Kashyap and Manish Malhotra too dropped in their comments.

Varun and David Dhawan are currently working together for their third collaboration. David will be directing the remake of 1995 hit Coolie No.1, which will feature Varun as the male lead. The role was famously played by Govinda in the earlier version.

Sara Ali Khan will be stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor. This will be Sara’s fourth gig after Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and Rajat Rawail as key characters.







Varun has earlier worked with his father in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

