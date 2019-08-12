Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Look Like the Perfect Couple in Coolie No 1 Posters

First character posters of 'Coolie No 1,' featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, were unveiled on social media on Monday. Check them out here.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Look Like the Perfect Couple in Coolie No 1 Posters
Image of Coolie No 1 posters, courtesy of Instagram
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 saw its poster reveal on Monday, which also marks the 24th birthday of the actress.

The two young, Bollywood stars shared the first motion poster of the forthcoming film on Sunday and in the follow up, two teaser, character posters were unveiled. The film, which is directed by Varun's father David, releases on May 1, 2020.

In the posters, while Varun is dressed in a traditional railway porter's costume and sports the iconic Coolie No 1 badge on his forearm, Sara looks very glamorous on her part. She sports a body-hugging, shimmery, one piece and clings onto Varun's character in one of the posters. Sara's character in the film will be referred to as Pooja, much like Karisma Kapoor's in the 1995 film. Varun, on the other hand, will be playing Raju aka Coolie No 1.

Take a look at Coolie No 1 posters here:

Aa gye apne raju aur malti @varundvn @saraalikhan95 . . . & here presenting a 1st look of #coolieno1 #coolieno1poster . (HAPPY BIRTHDAY CUTIEEE @saraalikhan95 ♥️ cant wait to see u with vdeee in a film ) . . . . . (Itsssss freakinnnn amazinggggggg) Damnnnn after watching this now i can'tttt waitttt for the movieeeeee

As per reports, Paresh Rawal will be stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan and will play Sara's father in Coolie No 1. The first schedule of the film began in Bangkok this past week, with Varun mother giving the clapper for the mahurat shot.

Pooja Entertainment’s Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. This will be David' 45th film as a director.

