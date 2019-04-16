Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan to Recreate the Magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Coolie No 1

After wooing the audience with the hit Jodi of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1, director David Dhawan is all set to remake his '90s blockbuster. While his son, Varun Dhawan will be playing the male lead, Bollywood's newest diva Sara Ali Khan will be playing the female lead.According to the reports, David is expected to announce the film officially on Varun's birthday on April 24. The film will feature two songs from the original movie. However, there will not be any changes in these songs.Varun's family as well as girlfriend Natasha Dalal will be a part of this announcement. Govinda is also expected to be present at the event. Coolie No 1 was one of the biggest hits in Govinda's career. It is one among the series of 'No. 1' films David made with Govinda, making them a hit director-actor pairing in the genre of comedy in Hindi cinema.While Varun will be playing the role of a coolie in the movie, Sara's role will be inspired by the original role played by Karisma, a feisty and fearless girl.This is not the first time Varun is attempting to play the lead role in a '90s remake. Earlier, he has starred in Judwaa 2, the remake of the '90s hit Judwaa, starring Salman Khan. The remake and its songs were appreciated by the audience, and so expectations from the Coolie No 1 remake will be high too.Varun is currently busy promoting Kalank, which is set to be released tomorrow, April 17.