News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Set Goes Plastic-free

The cast and crew, which consists of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan among others, have been given plastic-free sippers.

IANS

Updated:September 2, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Set Goes Plastic-free
Image of cast and crew of Coolie No 1, courtesy of Twitter
The set of "Coolie No 1" has gone plastic-free, and its lead actor Varun Dhawan has urged his peers to follow suit.

Varun tweeted on Sunday: "Thank u @honeybhagnani and @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this."

The cast, which also consists of Sara Ali Khan, and crew of the film have been given plastic-free sippers.

Directed by David Dhawan, "Coolie No 1" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Deshmukh tweeted: "Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen."

It is set to release on May 1, 2020.

