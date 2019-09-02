Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 Set Goes Plastic-free
The cast and crew, which consists of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan among others, have been given plastic-free sippers.
Image of cast and crew of Coolie No 1, courtesy of Twitter
The set of "Coolie No 1" has gone plastic-free, and its lead actor Varun Dhawan has urged his peers to follow suit.
Varun tweeted on Sunday: "Thank u @honeybhagnani and @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this."
Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019
The cast, which also consists of Sara Ali Khan, and crew of the film have been given plastic-free sippers.
Directed by David Dhawan, "Coolie No 1" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
Deshmukh tweeted: "Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen."
Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1 One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated Thank u to the Coolie-est Team for making rhis happen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @jackkybhagnani @poojafilms @Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan #DavidDhawan @vashubhagnani @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/tl0ByrEDUa— Deepshikha DDeshmukh (@honeybhagnani) September 1, 2019
It is set to release on May 1, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- Class Act: Naomi Osaka Warms Hearts as She Comforts Coco Gauff on Court After US Open Match
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better