Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 to Talk About COVID-19 Pandemic?

"Will Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 talk about the COVID-19 pandemic?" The question started doing the round on Thursday afternoon when the actor shared a poster of his forthcoming movie, where he can be seen wearing a mask! Sara also shared the poster in her Instagram story.

Netizens immediately jumped to the conclusion that the film might show something pertaining to the COVID 19 pandemic or social distancing.

Commenting on Varun's post on Instagram, a fan wrote: "Nice topic of the mass."

Another fan expressed: "Lagta hai sari film mask pehen ke hogi" (I think you will be wearing that mask throughout the film.)

Many fans were curious to know if the film would be releasing in the theatres or on OTT.

Directed by David Dhawan, "Coolie No 1" was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.

While Varun will be playing the role of a coolie in the movie, Sara's role will be inspired by the original role played by Karisma, a feisty and fearless girl.

This is not the first time Varun is attempting to play the lead role in a '90s remake. Earlier, he has starred in Judwaa 2, the remake of the '90s hit Judwaa, starring Salman Khan. The remake and its songs were appreciated by the audience, and so expectations from the Coolie No 1 remake will be high too.

