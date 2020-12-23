Varun Dhawan Says Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan Warned Him About Working with Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan uniting for the first time on the screen for Coolie No. 1. Despite coronavirus scare, the two actors are aggressively promoting their film through social media and appearing on selected shows. Recently the duo was hosted by Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show.

A promo video of the episode has Varun talking about his co-star Sara and how actors from the industry namely, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan warned him about working with her. "Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha.” A surprised Sara asks him, “Kya bola tha?” To which Varun replied saying, “Ki bachke rehna.”

Aapko khulkar hasaane, aapko entertain karne, aur aapke weekend ko no. 1 banaane aa rahein hai humaare special guests Coolie NO.1 ki star cast #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/m5Cx0nKxes — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 22, 2020

Coolie No. 1, is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, and is set for premiere on an OTT platform during Christmas.

Several of the hit songs of the original film have also been recreated in the new film. Talking about the songs, film's director David Dhawan said: "Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 was my way to pay back."

Coolie No. 1 also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid, Manoj Joshi and is scheduled to drop on December 25, on Amazon Prime Video.