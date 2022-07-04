Varun Dhawan Says Bollywood Has Stopped Making 'Big Scale Masala Entertainers'

In recent times, we have seen a lot of actors and filmmakers talking about what has been working for Bollywood and what not. Recent on the list is Varun Dhawan. In one of his recent interviews, Varun mentioned how he thinks that Bollywood has stopped making big-scale masala entertainers. The actor also mentioned nobody can ever predict what will work at the box office and what will not.

“We have stopped making big-scale, masala family entertainers because we are too influenced by the West… To begin with, no one knows what type of films will work. From the biggest producers to trade people, no one does and still every week we will come out and give gyaan (knowledge) that this works, that works,” Varun told PTI.

Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the success of JugJugg Jeeyo which was released on June 24. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor among others. Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the JugJugg Jeeyo saw a massive jump at the box office on its second Sunday and earned Rs 6.10 crore across the country. It had earned Rs 4.75 crore and Rs 3.30 crore respectively on the previous two days. With this, the total collection of the film so far in the country is Rs 67.54 crore.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will also be taking place in four European countries including the city of Love – Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Apart from this, it was recently reported that Varun is likely to collaborate with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee for his upcoming project. However, there is no official announcement so far. Besides this, the actor will also be gracing Koffee With Karan Season 7 along with Anil Kapoor.

