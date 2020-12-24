Varun Dhawan Says Brother Rohit 'Ill-treats' Him at Home

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. Others like Shikha Talsania, Javed Jaffery and Johnny Lever are also part of the remake, helmed by David Dhawan. Sara and Varun recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and shared some interesting stories from their personal lives.

One thing that caught our attention in a recent promo clip of the celebrity chat show was when Varun claimed that his elder brother Rohit Dhawan, who is also a director, "ill-treats" him. "I command no respect at home," he added. Elaborating on it, Varun shared that at home, when he goes to his brother for some advice he says, "You get out now, I am busy." Show host Kapil Sharma adds, "He must maintain the director's demeanour at home as well," to which Varun says, "So what, I am also not just anyone." Sara, Kapil and others are seen bursting into a fit of laughter with Varun's honest confession about the equation he shares with his brother.

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas day. The comedy flick is a remake of 1995 film of the same name which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. However, the lead actors have maintained in interviews that their film is very different from the original. There have been two songs recreated in the new film that were in the original too-- Husn Hai Suhana and Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.

It remains to be seen how the audiences react to the Cooli No 1 remake.