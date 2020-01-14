Varun Dhawan Says David Dhawan Didn't Give Him Coolie No 1 Script Till He Signed the Film
Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of next film Street Dancer 3D, came to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film.
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan at The Korner House in Khar West, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Varun Dhawan, who has multiple projects lined up, is currently gearing up for the release of his next--Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. For promoting the film, the actor went to The Kapil Sharma Show. During the promotions, Varun was asked about his next film, Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan that has been directed by his father Varun Dhawan.
When asked if he gets the script of his father beforehand, the actor revealed that his father never does until he says yes to the film. "I ask him for the script," he said. My dad has only one thing to say ‘Jab Maine Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai, to tujhe kyu dikhau 'if I did not show the script to Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, why should I show it to you?)."
Varun also said that like every actor, his father David is also strict with him regarding his performance. “I always take it as a challenge to prove dad wrong in every situation and come out with a better version of me,” Varun said.
After Street Dancer 3D starring Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, the actor will also star in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Mr Lele with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. This is his third collaboration with the director after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.
