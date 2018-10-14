Varun Dhawan Says Going Mainstream Can Dilute Your Voice

Actor Varun Dhawan says it is very important to retain ones artistic voice amid massive fame.The actor, who has balanced featuring in commercial blockbusters and off-beat films, says stardom can force an artiste to play safe.When asked if he fears that one day his popularity will govern the choices he makes, Varun told PTI, "The fear is definitely there. When I did 'Badlapur' so many people said when am I doing something like this next. I told them that I need to find people who are willing to make a film like that."Then I found Shoojit Sircar who would lose everything for the sake of art. It cannot happen everytime... There are these few things which will come in your career which will be absolutely your organic voice. A true artiste will always recognise that." Varun said there are just few films where an artiste's voice remains undiluted."When you go mainstream with something, you start thinking 'let's do this, people will like it.' Your own voice starts getting diluted. There are few movies where your voice doesn't get diluted. Like an 'October', 'Badlapur' or a 'Sui Dhaaga'."The actor is currently shooting for Dharma Production's Kalank, which he calls the "biggest film" of his career.There were reports that he will no longer be doing Remo D'Souza's dance film with Katrina Kaif but the actor said the project is still on."'Kalank' is taking a little more time, it's going to go on till the end of this year. Once it is done, we will get into that. Remo is busy with his TV show, Katrina is doing 'Bharat' right now, so everyone's dates will be free only around January," he said.Varun was speaking on the sidelines of season two of Breezer Vivid Shuffle.The actor, along with musician Raftaar, is the face of the festival which curates hip-hop enthusiasts, the winners of which get to feature in a music video with the duo."I've so much love and respect for music. A lot of actors who have become massive superstars, music had a big hand to play in their career..."Probably how big I am in the film scene, Raftaar is in music. It's great when two people, probably in the same juncture of their career, come together for a common cause," he said.At the event, Varun was also asked about the #MeToo movement but the actor said instead of his commentary, women who are speaking up should be given the attention."I've been vocal about that. I've spoken about it in the past too that I am in full support of the movement. What's wrong is wrong. I don't want to take more space talking about it. All the attention should go to people who have been wronged and not to someone who is giving a commentary about it."