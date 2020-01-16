Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Varun Dhawan Says He had a Crush on Shraddha Kapoor When He was 8 Years Old

Varun Dhawan has revealed that he had a childhood infatuation with his Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Varun Dhawan Says He had a Crush on Shraddha Kapoor When He was 8 Years Old
Image: Instagram

Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are both star kids and childhood friends as well. In a recent interview, Varun revealed that he had a crush on Shraddha when he was eight years old. "Actually our journey is very similar to the storyline of the film. There were inter-school issues, petty rivalry and also some hidden fondness," Varun said in the interview.

However, the actor never acted upon the feeling. When asked why, he gave quite a relatable answer. The actor said, "I think at that age, boys don't really like girls. We were too young. I couldn't understand the concept of liking someone at that time."

Clarifying things, the actor continued, "It was all so pure. Even if we ever had a love story, it was when we were eight. Later, we became friends, really good friends."

Siddharth also asked Shraddha if she would have said yes if Varun would have ever proposed. The Ek Villain actress said that she was fond of the actor, adding, "At that age, I couldn't see beyond that."

The duo will be seen together in the upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D. The Remo D'souza directorial also stars Nora Fatehi in the lead role.

Varun and Shraddha worked first time together in the 2015 film ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D will also mark their second project together. The film will hit the floors on January 24.

Apart from Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film will release on May 1 this year. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand will be featured in the threequel of the action-thriller Baaghi, which is slated to release on March 6.

