English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan Says His Upcoming Film October Is Not About Love At First Sight; See Tweet
The actor took to Twitter to tease his fans about the story of the film and asked them to wait for the trailer to know what the movie is about.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film October is not about hugs, kisses and dates. The actor took to Twitter to tease his fans about the story of the film and asked them to wait for the trailer to know what the movie is about.
"'October' is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what's it about, then watch the trailer in two days," Varun posted on Saturday. Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It also features Banita Sandhu. It is slated to release on April 13.
"Wrapped in Chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of 'October'," Varun also tweeted on Saturday.
Slated to release on September 28, Sui Dhaaga is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India. It also stars Anushka Sharma.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
"'October' is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what's it about, then watch the trailer in two days," Varun posted on Saturday. Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It also features Banita Sandhu. It is slated to release on April 13.
#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what’s it about then watch the trailer in 2 days pic.twitter.com/jglA2ab1J7— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018
"Wrapped in Chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of 'October'," Varun also tweeted on Saturday.
Wrapped in chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of #October pic.twitter.com/jUyehsibZg— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018
Slated to release on September 28, Sui Dhaaga is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India. It also stars Anushka Sharma.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Lionel Messi Welcomes Third Son, Watches Barca Ease Past Malaga
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Tequila: The Spirit of Mexico Birthed by a Revolution
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’