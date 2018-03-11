Varun Dhawan Says His Upcoming Film October Is Not About Love At First Sight; See Tweet

#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what’s it about then watch the trailer in 2 days pic.twitter.com/jglA2ab1J7 — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 10, 2018

Actor Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film October is not about hugs, kisses and dates. The actor took to Twitter to tease his fans about the story of the film and asked them to wait for the trailer to know what the movie is about."'October' is not a movie about love at first sight. It's not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what's it about, then watch the trailer in two days," Varun posted on Saturday. Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It also features Banita Sandhu. It is slated to release on April 13."Wrapped in Chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of 'October'," Varun also tweeted on Saturday.Slated to release on September 28, Sui Dhaaga is a story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India. It also stars Anushka Sharma.(With IANS inputs)