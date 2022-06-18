Varun Dhawan Says It’s ‘Tough’ To Work While Father David Dhawan Is Unwell: ‘He’s Recovering Well Now’

David Dhawan was hospitalized a few days back after some health problem arose due to his diabetes. The filmmakers, who had last made Coolie No. 1 remake with his son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, was rushed to the hospital immediately. Varun Dhawan, who was busy with his work commitments, left everything to be beside him. The director has now been discharged, and is recuperating at home. Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, is busy with the promotion of his upcoming release, Jugjugg Jeeyo. Now, during a recent promotion, Varun talked about being busy with work while his father had a health scare.

Talking to ETimes, Varun said, “People love my Dad and we’ve got him back home now. It’s tough to work when your father is not well, but my father will always want me to complete my commitments. He’s recovering well at home now.”

A source told the same publication that David’s sons, Varun and Rohit, are taking care of him too. “Lali Dhawan (Varun’s mother) was looking after David Dhawan during the daytime at the hospital, while Rohit and Varun were there at night,” the source quipped. The report also mentions that Varun was actually abroad shooting for a film when his father was hospitalised, and that Varun took the first available flight to be by his side.

Earlier, David Dhawan had himself confirmed that he is ‘feeling better’. The filmmaker is now at home.

David Dhawan had recently joined Varun Dhawan for Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions when the duo shook a leg on the Punjaabban song from the film. Varun Dhawan captioned the video as, “Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo.”

Varun Dhawan, in his work front, has several films in his kitty other than Jugjugg Jeeyo, including Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon and Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. The actor will also reportedly make his web debut with Citadel’s Indian spin off. He would star opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and it will be directed by Raj and DK, who has earlier made The Family Man, and films like a Gentleman.

