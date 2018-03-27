English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan Says Salman Khan Is 'The Best Human Being'
Varun Dhawan, on Monday, treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked him to describe Salman Khan
Image: A file photo of Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan
Actor Varun Dhawan, who starred in the remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa, says the superstar is the best and the most helpful human being. Varun, on Monday, treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked him to describe Salman. "Bhai (Salman) is the best and most helpful human being," Varun said.
When a fan complimented Varun's work, he said he does not want to limit himself. "Trust me I'm still me. I just won't limit myself just because some people think that I can only do certain type of cinema," commented the actor, who has featured in films like Student of the Year, Badlapur and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Varun currently awaits the release of his latest project October, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Asked how different October is from his other films, he said: "It's very different. Everything was real. I was living dan rather than playing him. If he was sad, I became sad." Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October celebrates love, nature and the autumn season. Varun plays a hotel's housekeeper who is in love with the idea of love. The girl whom he follows into the ICU of a hospital barely acknowledges him at their workplace. Yet he clings to the idea of love. The film also stars Banita Sandhu and is slated to release on April 13.
The actor will also be seen with actress Anushka Sharma in the upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga - Made in India. He described the Pari actress as "superb", "nice" and "very funny". Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a story of self-reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner.
The Badlapur actor will turn 31 on April 24. Talking about his birthday plans with a fan, Varun said: "God knws might be shooting something special".
